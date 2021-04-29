AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,926 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 109,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $400.43. 63,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $401.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.47. The company has a market capitalization of $378.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

