AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 214 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

