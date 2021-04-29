AM Investment Strategies LLC Invests $305,000 in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Separately, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000.

Shares of NYSE STIC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. Northern Star Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription, and digital-media space.

