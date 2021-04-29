AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Tesla by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $21.52 on Thursday, reaching $672.88. 869,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,752,488. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $685.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

