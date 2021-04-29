AM Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,612. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

