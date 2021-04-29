American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.73 on Monday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

