American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.22

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 11204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

