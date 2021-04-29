American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%.

NYSE:AVD opened at $20.01 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $618.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

