American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $2,382,394.05 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,382,394.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,091,528.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72.

On Thursday, March 25th, Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00.

Shares of AMWL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

