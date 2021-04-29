American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $72,381.72 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,382,394.05.

On Thursday, March 25th, Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00.

NYSE AMWL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $949,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $641,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $23,449,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

