America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRMT opened at $149.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $989.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.