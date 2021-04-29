Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 127.1% in April

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a P/E ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 3.49. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.98.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.