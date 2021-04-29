Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

