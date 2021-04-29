Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

