Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN stock traded down $18.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,539,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.