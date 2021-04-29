Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $18.72 on Wednesday, hitting $236.41. 522,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.01. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

