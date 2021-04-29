AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.