Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

