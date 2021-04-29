Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $11.49. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 214,385 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASYS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.