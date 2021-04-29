Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Amundi has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMDUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

