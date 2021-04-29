Analysts Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $44,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,610. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

