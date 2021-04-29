Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. 392,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,548,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 806,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 182,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.