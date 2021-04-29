Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.09 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $281.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 33.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. 388,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

