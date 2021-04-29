Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $188.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.