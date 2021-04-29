Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

CWK stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 12,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,250. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

