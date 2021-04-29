Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($1.07). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

