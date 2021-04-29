Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$0.94 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($1.07). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.