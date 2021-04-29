Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.37. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

EPR traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,352. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

