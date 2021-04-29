Analysts Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.02. 3,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

