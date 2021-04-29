Analysts Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post sales of $66.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $146.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $311.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $320.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $426.03 million, with estimates ranging from $401.80 million to $441.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NINE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,407. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.