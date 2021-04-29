Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vicor reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,844. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vicor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.20. 93,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,449. Vicor has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

