Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $15.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings of $15.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.73 to $17.60. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $10.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $69.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $83.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,394.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $29.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,389.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,898.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.