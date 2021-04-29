Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.78. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

