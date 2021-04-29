Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. 1,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $645.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

