Analysts Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

CRKN opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

