Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $7.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.34 million. Epizyme reported sales of $1.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $47.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $68.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.99 million, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $230.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,237 shares of company stock valued at $164,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after buying an additional 140,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,914,000 after buying an additional 238,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% in the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 523,203 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 632,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,684. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

