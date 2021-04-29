Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 19,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

