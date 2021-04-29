Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,182. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.