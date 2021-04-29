Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Spire reported earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 225,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
