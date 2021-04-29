Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Spire reported earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 225,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

