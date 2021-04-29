Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.