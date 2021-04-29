Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report sales of $172.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $182.50 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $163.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $707.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $754.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $766.75 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $860.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. 61,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,922. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 179,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

