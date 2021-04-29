Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $94.90. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,873. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,163 over the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

