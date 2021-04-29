Analysts Offer Predictions for ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

NYSE:IBN opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.