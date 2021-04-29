Analysts Offer Predictions for Timbercreek Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a current ratio of 86.07. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.64.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 176.92%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

