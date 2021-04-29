Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

4/13/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $76.00.

UBER opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

