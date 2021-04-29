Analysts Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) PT at $18.60

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

ABST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABST opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $765.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

