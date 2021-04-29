Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target at $139.00

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ARKAY remained flat at $$128.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. Arkema has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $128.95.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

