Analysts Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target at $11.67

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

ATNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Laidlaw reduced their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.53 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Athenex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Athenex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 80,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 219,730 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

