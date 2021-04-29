Analysts Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Target Price at $13.88

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.
In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,538.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,744. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE CLDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,027. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.
Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Cloudera
Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.