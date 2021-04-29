Analysts Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Target Price at $13.88

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,538.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,744. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 812,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 292,772 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,027. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

