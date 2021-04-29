Analysts Set Expectations for RBB Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

RBB stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

