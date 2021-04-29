Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 1,686.43

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,686.43 ($22.03).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL stock traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,626.50 ($21.25). The stock had a trading volume of 515,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market cap of £7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,596.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.31%.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson acquired 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.