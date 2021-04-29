Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $90.00

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

